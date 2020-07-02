Kazakh FM congratulates Kazakhstani diplomats on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi congratulated Kazakhstani diplomats on the Day of Diplomatic Service of Kazakhstan, the Ministry’s press service reports.

He noted that 28 years ago on July 2 the Head of State decreed to set up the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan. As of today Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with 182 countries of world, provided the country’s accession to all key international organizations. Kazakhstan has 98 foreign missions and is represented in 103 states of the world. Kazakhstan built strong international treaty framework both in bilateral and multilateral formats which embrace the national interests and most pressing issues of the international agenda.

In a conclusion the Foreign Minister congratulated diplomats on the professional holiday and expressed gratitude for their foreign policy activities. He wished them wellbeing, happiness and health to their families and Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.