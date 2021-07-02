Kazakh FM congratulates on Day of Diplomatic Service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi congratulated on the Day of the Diplomatic Service of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Dear Kazakhstani diplomats !

I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan!

This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our country's independence. Kazakh diplomats, along with their compatriots from many other fields, have made their worthy contribution to the formation and development of our sovereign state.

Today Kazakhstan is a respected and equal member of the international community, a recognized leader in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, an active participant in the processes of economic integration, and a promoter of interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

Consistently defending the nation’s interests on the world stage, under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, we continue to implement the multivector foreign policy course laid down by the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

One of the important achievements of Kazakhstan's diplomacy since becoming an independent nation was the delimitation and demarcation of the state border. The signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea made it possible to determine our maritime borders. Relations of genuine friendship, partnership and good-neighborliness have been developed along the entire perimeter of the state border with all neighboring countries.

The Foreign Ministry’s personnel defends on the daily basis the rights and interests of our citizens, promotes Kazakhstan's exports, attracts foreign investment, popularizes the national culture and tourist attractions of our country.

In the current challenging international environment, including the complicated sanitary and epidemiological situation in the world, our profession acquires additional value and responsibility.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan has been actively involved in tackling this global threat. During this time, the world has seen numerous manifestations of international solidarity in countering the insidious virus. When necessary, we also aid and support to our near and far neighbors, partners and friends. It should also be noted that in 2020, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry assisted in the safe return to their homes for more than 33,000 of our compatriots from 72 countries.

The successes and achievements of Kazakhstan's diplomacy would have been impossible without the continuity of generations. In this regard, I applaud our dear veterans who have made an invaluable contribution to the formation and development of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

We also have high hopes for the younger generation of Kazakh diplomats. It is them who will continue to strengthen our friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with our international partners.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of you today, dear colleagues, and commend your dedication to our common cause.

I wish you and your loved ones good health and the best of success in serving our nation!