Kazakh FM had bilateral meetings in Samarkand

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM On Sunday, as part of participation in India-Central Asia-Afghanistan Dialogue FMs meeting in Tashkent, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov had several bilateral meetings, the press service of the MFA informs.

First, the Kazakh Minister met his Uzbek colleague Abdulaziz Kamilov.



The sides discussed important issues of the bilateral and regional cooperation, the course of implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries' presidents - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.



"Our President gives special attention to the development of the regional cooperation. Our countries play a key role in integration processes of Central Asia. We will exert every effort to further promote the bilateral ties with Uzbekistan," said Atamkulov.



He stressed that favorable conditions are created today to enable the two states' business structures to establish mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as financial services, processing sector, food industry and digitalization.



The sides noted successful organization of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan in 2018 and active preparations for the events to be held within the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan in 2019.



Beibut Atamkulov met also with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov. The parties discussed a wide range of issues of trade-economic interaction, water-energy sector, regional and near-border cooperation as well as the course of implementation of the agreements concluded between the presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sooronbay Jeenbekov.



Priority attention was given to the economic issues of cooperation. The ministers stressed mutual aspiration for implementation of a set of measures aimed at boosting mutual trade and its diversification and the implementation of joint investment projects in various sectors of economy.



The ministers stated the two countries' common positions regarding the key issues of international policy and confirmed their intention to continue active cooperation within international organizations.



On the same day, the Kazakh FM met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow.



The ministers exchanged views on the urgent issues of the regional agenda, bilateral relations in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.



The sides expressed satisfaction with consistent development of the Kazakh-Turkmen mutually beneficial cooperation. Special attention was paid to the importance of boosting trade-economic cooperation. The parties discussed a number of issues which are supposed to be included into the agenda of the oncoming Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation.



The ministers agreed also that the cultural-historical and linguistic commonality of the two nations is a good foundation for further expansion of cooperation in culture, art, science, tourism and other sectors. In this regard, the Kazakh side thanked Turkmenistan for the assistance rendered while organizing the Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Turkmenistan.

The meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin focused on the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Tajik relations as well as the schedule of the upcoming events.



The parties noted a high level of bilateral political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction and exchanged views on important issues of regional and international agendas.



Sirojiddin Mukhriddin thanked Kazakhstan for the support it provides in the development of Tajikistan. It was pointed out that Kazakhstan-Tajikistan interstate relations is in keeping with a high spirit of the strategic partnership.