Kazakh FM holds meetings as part of his London visit

LONDON. KAZINFORM - During his visit to London on 6-7 October 2016, Erlan Idrissov, the Kazakh Foreign Minister, held meetings with members of the British All-Party Parliamentary Group on Cooperation with Kazakhstan, chaired by Lord Sheikh, as well as with Sir Mark Lyall Grant, the national security advisor to the British Prime Minister, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Great Britain.

During the meeting with the British Parliament, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and international issues. Foreign Minister Idrissov spoke about Kazakhstan's five institutional reforms within the framework of the "100 concrete steps" programme, the latest peace initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, including the Manifesto "Peace. XXI Century ", as well as Kazakhstan's priorities for the country's non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group welcomed the developments taking place in Kazakhstan and congratulated the country on the upcoming 25th anniversary of independence. The parliamentarians also thanked the Foreign Minister for the warm hospitality given to the members of the parliamentary group, who are currently visiting Kazakhstan.

During the meeting with Sir Mark Lyall Grant, held at 10 Downing Street, Mr. Idrissov discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of regional and international security, as well as the fight against extremism and terrorism. The Foreign Minister also passed on a personal invitation to British Prime Minister Theresa May from Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Kazakhstan, to visit Kazakhstan during the international exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana next year.