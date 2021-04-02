Kazakh FM holds meetings with diplomatic corps in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – As part of his participation in the Meeting of CIS member states’ foreign ministers, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with 52 heads of diplomatic missions of foreign countries accredited in Kazakhstan and working in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, Minister Tileuberdi revealed that despite challenging circumstances Kazakhstan continues to carry out the modernization strategy of the country. According to him, the implementation of the third stage of political reforms is currently underway which will involve the adoption of a number of laws aimed at the democratization of the society.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi reminded that Kazakhstan is on the verge of entering the 40th decade of its sovereignty.

In his speech, he also pointed out that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with its foreign partners and is keen to further expand ties. He added that one of Kazakhstan’s top priorities is to promote transport potential.





Attending the meeting with the diplomatic corps were representatives of Australia, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Guatemala, Grenada, Denmark, Djibouti, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Iceland, Kenya, Cyprus, Columbia, Congo, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Cote d’Ivoire, Laos, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Mali, Moldova, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Senegal, Syria, Slovenia, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, the Philippines, Chad, Montenegro, Chile, Sri Lanka, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Eritrea.