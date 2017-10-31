Kazakh FM holds meetings with Syrian government, armed opposition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has held meetings with delegations of the Syrian government and armed opposition participating in the 7th round of the Astana process in the Kazakh capital this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

At both meetings, members of the delegations thanked the Kazakhstani authorities for consistent stand on peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict as well as for great organization of the negotiation process. Minister Abrakhmanov was briefed on the delegations' stance on the most pressing issues on the agenda of the Syria peace talks in Astana and discussion with the Guarantor States of the ways to achieve lasting peace in Syria.



The 7th round of the Astana process focused on such problems as the release of hostages and detainee exchange, repatriation of remains of those killed, de-mining of large territories in Syria, humanitarian aid to Syria and other issues.



The participants said they looked forward to fruitful work within the framework of the Astana process.



