Kazakh FM holds talks with counterparts from Luxembourg, France

LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM - As part of his participation in the 19th meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan – European Union Cooperation Council, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, held separate talks with Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg and Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg discussed the prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including in the Kazakhstan – EU and EU – Central Asia formats. The parties also compared notes on all relevant issues of cooperation, as well as issues on the current international agenda. They agreed to promote further development of intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary relations.

The parties paid special attention to the recent national referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, which became the starting point for the building of a New Kazakhstan. The Luxembourg side expressed its strong support for the reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting their implementation would contribute to the political modernization of Kazakhstan.

The foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to adopt a joint communiqué on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.

Symbolically, the meeting was held on the eve of the National Day of Luxembourg. In this regard, the Kazakh Foreign Minister conveyed the congratulations of the President Tokayev to the Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg.

During the meeting with the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Tileuberdi and his counterpart discussed further steps to deepen the strategic partnership with Paris on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Tileuberdi congratulated his French colleague on the successful completion of this year’s presidency of the European Union and noted Kazakhstan’s firm intention to continue building mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas outlined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, as well as the EU Strategy for Central Asia. France is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners and a facilitator of our country’s interaction with the European Union.

The parties reviewed the schedule of upcoming events at the highest and high levels and agreed to continue regular contact between the foreign ministries. They reviewed the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, in particular in areas such as energy, agriculture, transport and infrastructure, as well as digital technologies.

The parties expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties in education, healthcare, science and culture.

The ministers also welcomed the successful holding of the 9th round of the Kazakh-French political consultations that took place in Paris on June 17.