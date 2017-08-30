Kazakh FM, IAEA LEU Bank director discuss Bank’s functioning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov carried our negotiations with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano who arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the inauguration of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank (LEU Bank) facility, MFA press service.

They summarized the outcomes of the six years work on the preparation and implementation of the LEU Bank project. "We thank President Nursultan Nazarbayev for his leadership role and his personal engagement, without which the launch of such a complex project would be impossible," the Head of the IAEA said.

At the meeting they touched upon practical issues of the Bank's functioning, including further improvement of the legal framework for cooperation at the LEU Bank, staff responsibilities, ensuring adequate procurement system, inspections, and others.



According to Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the launch of the Low Enriched Uranium Bank opens new opportunities for peaceful use of the atom. The Minister said that for Kazakhstan, close cooperation with the IAEA, apart from the obvious benefits for international security, fully corresponded to the program for economic modernization implemented by the Head of State.

