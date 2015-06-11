Kazakh FM Idrissov, ex-Spanish FM Moratinos discuss bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissovn has met with former Foreign Minister of Spain Miguel Angel Moratinos who had arrived in Astana to participate in the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

E. Idrissov and M. Moratinos noted that holding of the inter-religious forum will contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and tolerance in the world, strengthen the dialogue between different religions and combat violence and terrorism. According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, the sides have also considered a wide range of issues of bilateral Kazakh-Spanish cooperation.