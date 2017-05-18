Kazakh FM: Kazakhstan can host Astana talks on Syria during EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov believes that Kazakhstan can host the next round of the International Meeting on Syrian settlement (Astana process) during the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Date and venue of the meeting is not in question. I believe that Kazakhstan has enough potential to host another round of the Astana process within the framework of EXPO-2017," Minister Abdrakhmanov noted, speaking at a press conference at the Government on Thursday.



He reminded that the next round of talks is scheduled on mid July this year.



"The expert meeting in Ankara is set to be held prior to the talks in Astana. We are gearing up for the next round to make specific contribution to implementation of the memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria and further strengthening and expansion of ceasefire regime," Minister Abdrakhmanov said.