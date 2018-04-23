Kazakh FM lays flowers to Abai monument in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China H.E. Shakhrat Nuryshev, and Kazakhstani diplomats laid flowers to the monument to Abai in the central park of Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Abai's bust was designed by a well-known Chinese sculpture and installed at Chaoyang Park in the Chinese capital on March 19, 2014 on the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy.



Minister Abdrakhmanov is in Beijing for an official visit to participate in the regular session of the Foreign Ministers Council of the SCO member states.













