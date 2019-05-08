EN
    09:54, 08 May 2019

    Kazakh FM lays flowers to Soviet War Memorial in Vienna

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov who was paying a working visit to Vienna, Austria, laid flowers to the Soviet War Memorial unveiled in 1945, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

    "The Red Army troops entered Vienna on April 5, 1945. On April 13, the rest of Nazi army capitulated. 40,000 people including 500 Kazakhstanis were killed during the liberation of Vienna," a press release reads.

