Kazakh FM meets foreign honorary consuls in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has met with honorary consuls of foreign countries accredited in Kazakhstan.

Minister Idrissov held the meeting with the foreign dignitaries in order to establish direct contacts with them. "This is the first-ever meeting with honorary consuls initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. We would like to get to know you better and I plan to make it a good tradition," Minister Idrissov said at the meeting. He also stressed the ministry is ready to assist the honorary consuls to make sure they carry out their responsibilities effectively. Mr. Idrissov suggested exchanging information on priority projects and sectors of interest to foreign countries. At the meeting, the sides also touched upon the upcoming EXPO 2017 event, Kazakhstan's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and simplified visa regime for some countries.