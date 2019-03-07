Kazakh FM meets with ambassadors of CIS countries and Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov has held today a working meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions of the CIS Member States and Georgia accredited in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the ministry's press service.

In attendance were the following ambassadors: Anatoly Nichkassov of Belarus, Alexey Borodavkin of Russia, Ivan Kuleba of Ukraine, Saidikram Niyazhojaev of Uzbekistan, Jeenbek Kulubayev of Kyrgyzstan, Khairullo Ibodzoda of Tajikistan, Toily Komekov of Turkmenistan, Rashad Mammadov of Azerbaijan, Gagik Galachian of Armenia, and Zurab Abashidze of Georgia.

The Minister pointed out that the development of comprehensive relations with the above countries is among the key priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. It was highlighted that the established level of trust-based and constructive interaction makes it possible to open up new horizons of cooperation, ensuring a solid foundation for steady development.

"To the maximum extent possible, we should use the geographical proximity of our countries and the transport and logistics capabilities of the region for the expansion of the range of trade and economic cooperation, as well as joint collaboration in the production of necessary goods and the supplies of agricultural products," the Foreign Minister said.



In their speeches, the ambassadors underlined the constructive role of President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan in the establishment of genuinely friendly relations between the countries, which is facilitated by historically developed traditions of good-neighborliness and sincere dialogue between the leaders of the countries.



The sides expressed the need to maintain a high pace of joint work for the further enhancement of political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

The meeting summarized the results of work done in the past year, mapped out short-term plans with the focus on strengthening foreign economic and investment relations, and laid out the priorities for the intensification of multilateral interaction.



Discussing regional and integration issues, Beibut Atamkulov positively described the strengthening and intensification of interstate relations in Central Asia and pointed to the crucial role of such integration structures as CIS, EAEU, and CSTO.