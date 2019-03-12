Kazakh FM meets with ambassadors of France, Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov has received Ambassador of the French Republic to Philippe Martinet and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain David Carriedo, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The meetings made it possible to compare notes on the current agenda of bilateral political relations and outline new projects of trade and investment cooperation, involving the transfer of European technologies and the increase in investment in the economy of Kazakhstan. Besides, there was an in-depth exchange of views on the new EU Strategy for Central Asia being developed.



At the meeting between the French Ambassador and the Foreign Minister, the sides substantively discussed the further development of the entire set of cooperation issues between Kazakhstan and France, as well as preparations for the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian to Kazakhstan. It is known that on the margins of the ASEM Summit in October 2018 in Brussels, the heads of state agreed on the visit of the French leader to Kazakhstan in the second half of this year.





France is a crucial strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. "The leaders of our countries have defined agriculture, renewable energy, and digital technologies as the top-priority areas of cooperation. I am confident that our cooperation will gain a new impetus," said Beibut Atamkulov.

Philippe Martinet highlighted that the upward development of relations with Astana is one of the top priorities of French diplomacy in the region. The Ambassador shared his plans for enhancing cultural, humanitarian, and economic cooperation.



At the meeting with David Carriedo, the sides discussed the agenda of Kazakh-Spanish relations and mapped out the promising areas for further cooperation.



It was underscored that King Felipe VI's visit to Astana in June 2017 and his talks with President Nursultan Nazarbayev boosted the progressive development of the entire bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Spain, and also reiterated that the relationship with the Spanish royal family is of traditionally trust-based nature.



The sides reiterated their intention to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation in all areas of common interest.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the upcoming business forum with the participation of Kazakhstani and Spanish companies in Madrid on 19th and 20th March 2019 will open up the way towards the implementation of new joint projects in various economic sectors. The powerful potential of intensification of cooperation in the field of digitalization, infrastructure projects, and agriculture was noted.



The sides agreed that the political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Spain held in Madrid in March 2019 will facilitate the further building-up of multifaceted interaction within the framework of the existing and new bilateral cooperation mechanisms.



It should be mentioned that France is one of the key European investors in Kazakhstan. From 2005 through the 3rd quarter of 2018, the inflow of French investments in Kazakhstan amounted to $14.1 billion. In 2018, the trade turnover increased by 32.5% year-on-year reaching $4.5 billion. Nowadays, there are 105 enterprises with French capital operating in Kazakhstan.



From 2005 through the 3rd quarter of 2018, the inflow of Spain's direct investments in Kazakhstan totaled $205.4 million. In 2018, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Spain reached $2.041 billion, which is 16.8% more than a year ago. 66 Spain-invested enterprises have been registered in Kazakhstan.

During the talks, the sides touched on the activities of a number of French and Spanish companies in Kazakhstan: Total, Orano, Alstom, Airbus, Air Liquide, Idemia, Iveco, Indra, Talgo.