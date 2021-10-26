Kazakh FM meets with Hungary Finance Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Tileuberdi stressed that Hungary is Kazakhstan’s reliable strategic partner in Central and Eastern Europe and its fraternal nation. According to him, Kazakhstan and Hungary share historical and spiritual bond.

Nur-Sultan and Budapest, in his words, enjoy an effective political dialogue and support each others’ initiatives and efforts in the international arena which creates favorable conditions for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

At the talks in the Kazakh capital, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Tileuberdi and Varga also pointed out the importance of further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation through economic and investment interaction and stepping up the bilateral trade.

Utmost attention during the talks was paid to the bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy, ‘green economy’, healthcare, education and culture.