TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:12, 01 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh FM meets with representatives of Chinese business

    Kazakh FM meets with representatives of Chinese business
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    During an official visit to China, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held meetings with the executives of major Chinese companies, and discussed plans for the implementation of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    Chinese businessmen got acquainted with the economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, its investment policy, preferences, as well as the advantages of doing business.

    During the meeting with representatives of the Chinese state public investment company “Shandong Hi-Speed Group”, they discussed plans for the construction of a Kazakh-Chinese commercial and industrial park. The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in the implementation of the project.

    The issues of the export of livestock products from Kazakhstan were discussed with the executives of the Chinese Meat Association, the largest national association for the production and distribution of meat in China, including about 1,300 members.

    Chairman of the Board of Directors of “East Hope Group” Liu Yongxing briefed on the company’s plans for the implementation of several projects in Kazakhstan. It is one of the ten largest producers of electrolytic aluminum and alumina in the world.

    Representatives of the Chinese business community showed high interest in the implementation of joint promising projects and expressed hope for successful cooperation with Kazakh partners.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
