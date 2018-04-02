Kazakh FM meets with students of Diplomatic Academy of Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting with students of the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites to the Kazakh MFA press service.

The group was led by First Deputy Director of the Academy Ms Susanne Keppler-Schlesinger. Astana is the first destination in the trip to Central Asia, then, the delegation will visit the cities of Almaty and Bishkek.

During the meeting, Mr. Abdrakhmanov informed the guests of the main milestones in the establishment of Kazakhstan's diplomacy, key priorities of the country's foreign policy, as well the results of Kazakhstan's Presidency over the UN Security Council.



Particular attention was given to the peacekeeping policy of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The head of the Kazakh foreign ministry provided insight into the development of Kazakh-Austrian relations and told about the training of professional diplomatic personnel of Kazakhstan.

The Minister emphasized that since Kazakhstan gained independence, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna has served as an especial "bridge of friendship" in the development of Kazakh-Austrian relations, owing also to numerous Academy students from Kazakhstan, who are now successfully putting learning into practice.



At the end of the meeting, Kairat Abdrakhmanov answered numerous questions of future diplomats. In particular, the students inquired about the problems of relations between Russia and the West, the Syrian peace process prospects, Kazakhstan's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, and regional processes in Central Asia.

