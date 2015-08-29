Kazakh FM met U.S. Assistant Sec of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov met with the United States Assistant Secretary of State Thomas Countryman who had arrived in Kazakhstan for the ceremony of signing the Agreement on Establishment of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan.

As the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office reports, the parties discussed the Kazakh-U.S. interaction in disarmament and non-proliferation issues. In particular, it was noted that after the signing the abovementioned document, Kazakhstan and the IAEA will have to perform huge work to implement the project. The Minister said that Kazakhstan reckons on the U.S. support in this issue. E.Idrissov told also about Kazakhstan's intention to submit the resolution on adoption of the Universal Declaration of Achievement of the Nuclear-Weapon-Free World to the 70th session of the United Nation's General Assembly. The parties pointed out co-chairmanship of Kazakhstan in the Conference on Article XIV of the Comprehensive Nuclear Tests Ban Treaty together with Japan. E.Idrissov informed that Kazakhstan intends to widely propagate nuclear-weapon-free world idea and prohibition of the nuclear tests including Kazakhstan's example. "We stand for facilitation of the enactment of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. In our opinion, one of the major tasks in nuclear weapons non-proliferation sphere is a gradual universalization of the Treaty by increasing the number of signatory countries and those who ratified it," the Minister noted and stressed that ratification of the Treaty by the United States will give a decisive impulse to the accession of other countries to the Treaty and its ratification. The parties focused also on the current issues of accession of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Australia Group, Wassenaar Agreement, Missile Technology Control Regime and participation in the U.S. Nuclear Security Summit 2016.