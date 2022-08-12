Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid met

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held negotiations with the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, who paid an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The interlocutors noted the importance of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership in UN, which is celebrated this year and discussed further cooperation in the framework of global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, achieving Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring global and regional security and stability.

Highly appreciating the significance of the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan held on June 5 this year, the Chairman of the UN General Assembly expressed support for the comprehensive reforms of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

Shahid stressed the importance of Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the areas of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, strengthening global biological security, religious tolerance, gender equality, promoting the interests of the landlocked developing countries, as well as our country’s efforts to resolve international conflicts and provide assistance to Afghanistan.

Abdulla Shahid was elected President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on June 7, 2021. The UN General Assembly is the main deliberative, policymaking and representative body of the UN and serves as a forum for multilateral discussion of the entire spectrum of international issues.

