Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi visits Vietnam

HANOI. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi paid an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The visit of the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs to Vietnam has become the first one since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago.

The official part of the visit to Hanoi began with the ceremony of laying wreaths to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA








