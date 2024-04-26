EN
    Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu, Chinese Deputy FM Sun Weidong discuss bilateral cooperation in Astana

    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    On April 25, Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan,  had a meeting with  Sun Weidong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, who had arrived in Astana to participate in the Kazakh-Chinese inter-ministerial consultations, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    The meeting focused on the topical issues of bilateral cooperation in various spheres, including trade and economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as regional and international security issues. The sides also discussed the upcoming events at the highest and high levels.

    Minister Nurtleu expressed confidence in further deepening of strategic partnership between  Kazakhstan and  China based on mutual respect, understanding and beneficial cooperation.

    In turn, Sun Weidong emphasized the importance of development and strengthening of friendly relations between China and Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to continue the work on expanding cooperation in all areas.

