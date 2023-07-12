Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu, Saudi Ambassador Faisal Al-Kahtani discuss bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Al-Kahtani, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.

The sides discussed political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction as well as a schedule of the upcoming events at the highest and high levels.

The parties expressed also interest in further development of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Saudi Arabia.