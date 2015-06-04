Kazakh FM: No alternative to a peaceful solution for Syria

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - There is no alternative to a peaceful resolution of the Syrian crisis, Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov said in Moscow at a high-level conference entitled ‘Security and Stability in the SCO region'.

Noting that Kazakhstan fully supports international measures taken by the UN, Russia, the U.S., Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt, Minister Idrissov said the sides should join their efforts and, thus, contribute to the success of the Geneva process on Syria. "There is no alternative to a peaceful resolution of the Syrian crisis and, of course, only the people of Syria are to determine their own fate," Mr. Idrissov added. The two-day SCO conference in Moscow mainly focused on the security issues, international and regional agenda and prospects of cooperation within the organization.