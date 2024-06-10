Kazakh FM Nurtleu to visit Russia for BRICS Dialogues with Developing Countries

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will participate in the BRICS Dialogues with Developing Countries in Russia on June 10-11. Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, said it at an annual briefing in Astana today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Murat Nurtleu will pay official visit to the Russian Federation to participate in the ministerial session of the BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries. The event will be held in Nizhny Novgorod under the motto “Strengthening Multilaterality for Fair Global Development and Security,” Smadyarov said.

Foreign ministers of the BRICS member states – Russia, Brazil, India, China, South African Republic, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, as well as invited countries – Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cuba, Laos, Mauritania, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkiye and Sri-Lanka, - will attend the event.

During the visit, Murat Nurtleu will also hold a number of bilateral meetings, Smadyarov noted.