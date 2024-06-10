EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:02, 10 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh FM Nurtleu to visit Russia for BRICS Dialogues with Developing Countries

    Nurtleu Murat
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will participate in the BRICS Dialogues with Developing Countries in Russia on June 10-11. Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, said it at an annual briefing in Astana today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    “At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Murat Nurtleu will pay official visit to the Russian Federation to participate in the ministerial session of the BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries. The event will be held in Nizhny Novgorod under the motto “Strengthening Multilaterality for Fair Global Development and Security,” Smadyarov said.

    Foreign ministers of the BRICS member states – Russia, Brazil, India, China, South African Republic, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, as well as invited countries – Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cuba, Laos, Mauritania, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkiye and Sri-Lanka, - will attend the event.

    During the visit, Murat Nurtleu will also hold a number of bilateral meetings, Smadyarov noted.

    Tags:
    Russia Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!