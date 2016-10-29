Kazakh FM partook in unveiling new office of CICA Secretariat in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov participated on Friday in a ceremonial opening of a new office of the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia) Secretariat in Astana, the MFA press service informed on its website.

Those attending the ceremony were Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Gong Jianwei, heads and members of the CICA countries' delegations who were participating in a meeting of the Special Working Group and CICA Senior Officials' Committee on October 26-28, 2016.



"We must be proud of that our organization is successfully functioning for more than 20 years. Over this period, the CICA has proved to be an authoritative and relevant dialogue platform on solution of the acute issues of the regional and international agendas. To date, the CICA is one of the most authoritative inter-state forums in Asia uniting 26 countries, 8 observer states and a number of international organizations," said Idrissov.







The Minister reminded that the idea of convening the CICA belongs to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who initiated it on October 5, 1992 from the rostrum of the United Nations General Assembly. The initiative was based on aspiration to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia. "It is gratifying to see that N.Nazarbayev's idea has been transformed into an efficiently-functioning forum on ensuring peace and stability in Asia. We jointly set big goals and the potential of the CICA has strengthened significantly to reach these goals," the Minister emphasized.







E.Idrissov congratulated the attendees on the 10th jubilee of the CICA Secretariat's activity. He thanked also the leadership and staff of the Secretariat for their efforts in promotion of the CICA's activity and wished new achievements and success to them.



Taking the floor, Gong Jianwei appreciated the activity of the CICA on strengthening the spirit of cooperation and confidence in Asia having emphasized the growing activity of the member countries in the work of the forum. Gong Jianwei thanked also Kazakhstan leadership and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for constant support of the CICA Secretariat's activity.



