    07:55, 23 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh FM poses for a photo with the Obamas

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has posed for a picture with U.S. President Barack Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama.

    The Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. shared the photo via its official Instagram account.

    Minister Idrissov is currently in New York for the 71st session of the UN General Assembly.

    FM Idrissov greeted by President Obama and the First Lady at a Reception at #UNGA #idrissov #potus @mfa_kz

    Фото опубликовано Kazakh Embassy in the USA (@kzembassyusa) Сен 22 2016 в 7:12 PDT

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy
