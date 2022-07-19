EN
    Kazakh FM receives Ambassador of Armenia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Armen Gevondyan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction between Kazakhstan and Armenia within the framework of international organizations were discussed.
    The interlocutors noted the need to strengthen efforts to improve bilateral trade and create favorable conditions for the business circles of both countries.

    The schedule of joint international events and issues of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia were also discussed.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Armenia Diplomacy
