    19:33, 04 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh FM receives foreign ambassadors

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held meetings with outgoing foreign ambassadors of Spain, Germany and Israel on the occasion of the end of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    At the meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain David Carriedo, special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during Minister Tileuberdi’s 2020 visit to Madrid.

    During their meeting Minister Tileuberdi and Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Germany to Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner discussed the ways of further strengthening of political dialogue at the top level and stepping up trade, economic and investment cooperation.

    Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Israeli Ambassador to Kazakhstan Liat Wexelman gave consideration to the issues of interregional cooperation.

    In conclusion, Minister Tileuberdi handed the letters of thanks to the outgoing diplomats and wished them further success in their work.



