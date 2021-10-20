EN
    Kazakh FM receives Matteo Mecacci

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Matteo Mecacci, as part of his first visit to Kazakhstan.

    The parties have discussed topical issues of the current OSCE agenda as well as the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Office, in particular with regard to elections. Consistent measures were noted to implement the concept of a «Listening State» initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

    The Minister has also briefed the European colleagues about the recent election of Kazakhstan to the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2022-2024 and defined the priorities of the forthcoming membership of our country in this intergovernmental body.

    In turn, M. Mekacci expressed support for Kazakhstan's efforts to promote the principles of international law and standards in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms, confirming the ODIHR's readiness to expand cooperation with our country within its mandate.

    Italian diplomat Matteo Mecacci was appointed as new Head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights during the 27th OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Tirana on 4 December 2020.


