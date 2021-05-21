EN
    14:03, 21 May 2021

    Kazakh FM receives Romania’s Ambassador

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Ambassador of Romania to Kazakhstan Cezar Manole Armeanu on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The Kazakh FM highly appreciated the level of cooperation between the two countries and expressed intent of Kazakhstan to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and in the international arena. The Ambassador was awarded the Certificate of Merit for the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Romania. He expressed gratitude for supporting him during his mission in Kazakhstan.


