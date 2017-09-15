Kazakh FM receives U.S. delegation, French Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has met today with U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David M. Satterfield who is in Kazakhstan to participate in the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement as an observer, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.





At the meeting, the sides discussed ways of settlement of the Syrian conflict and exchanged views on the Middle East situation. Minister Abdrakhmanov informed Acting Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield of President Nazarbayev's efforts on rapprochement of Islamic countries, recent OIC Summit on Science and Technology, strengthening of economic ties in Eurasia and modernization in Kazakhstan.



Kairat Abdrakhmanov also received French Ambassador Francis Etienne who completes his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan. He thanked the French diplomat for fruitful work on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and presented him with the diploma of merit for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and France.



