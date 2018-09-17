EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:58, 17 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh FM, Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries meet

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries Bagdat Amreyev has arrived in Kazakhstan for his first official visit after his appointment at the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries held on September 3 this year in Cholpon-Ata, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

    At the meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov the sides noted that Kazakhstan and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attach great importance to cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries.

    "At the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries the Head of State set certain tasks and goals concerning cooperation within the Turkic Council. In this context the Secretariat should start realizing them taking into account interests of all member states of the organization," Amreyev said highlighting the organization's activities and future plans.

    The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries was founded at the initiative of the Kazakh President in 2009. Currently it unites Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. In 2018, Hungary was awarded an observer status of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries that is headquartered in Istanbul.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!