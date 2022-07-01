Kazakh FM sets out key priorities of foreign policy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Sanctioning necessitates transformation of the EAEU activities in order to create truly free and open market,» Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi told the international conference themed 'Kazakhstan in modern system of international affairs' on Friday.

«Constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which is a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan, is developing dynamically. Being an active supporter of the Eurasian integration Kazakhstan became the founder of a number of regional organizations, such as the CIS, CSTO, Eurasian Economic Union. Kazakhstan’s CIS chairmanship in 2022 will focus on further upgrading of the organization’s efficiency through intensifying economic cooperation as a key factor for sustainable development of the country,» the Minister added.

Tileuberdi prioritized deepening of regional cooperation in Central Asia. Kazakhstan suggests some initiatives to reveal economic, transport and logistics, investment potential of the region. Thanks to Kazakhstani diplomacy an agreement was reached on signing the Treaty on friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation for the development of Central Asia in the XXI century covering the key directions of cooperation.

He added that the Turkic Council transformed into the full-fledged Organization of Turkic countries, the Turkic Vision 2040 program was adopted. Declaring Turkestan in 2021 the spiritual capital of the Turkic world may be regarded as the recognition of Kazakhstan’s role in the Turkic world.