TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:54, 15 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh FM shares details about Caspian States’ Summit

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has shared some details about the Summit of the Heads of Caspian Countries, Kazinform reports.     

    "There will be adopted the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, a five-party document between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran. In December 2017 the foreign ministers of the Caspian countries held a meeting in Moscow and developed the preliminary text of the convention", the Minister told Kazinform on the sidelines of the Senate plenary session.  

    According to Kairat Abdrakhmanov, at present all parties are expected to complete internal state procedures first, and then appoint the date of the Summit.

    "To complete these procedures will take quite long time - several months. Therefore, speaking about the Summit, we mean the second half of the year 2018", he said.

     

     

     

