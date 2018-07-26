Kazakh FM starts visit to U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the invitation of the US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, is attending the first Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, taking place on 25-26 July in Washington, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Prior to the Conference, on July 25, Abdrakhmanov conducted a range of meetings with the US Department of State authorities, including First Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, who contributed to fostering cooperation within the Silk Road Strategy format, when he was a Senator in the 1990s.



The diplomats focused on the dynamic growth of Kazakh-American relations, as well as on the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of President Nazarbayev to Washington in January 2018. Special emphasis was made on the enhancement of political and trade and economic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.



Minister Abdrakhmanov also met with the management of leading American companies, who were briefed on Kazakhstan's increasingly favorable business environment. It was stressed that the successful implementation of the high-level agreements between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States gave a boost to business activities, as well as increased the inflow of US investments into the Kazakh economy.



The minister noted that given Kazakhstan's policy of economic diversification, the country is interested in attracting American experience and capital for the implementation of big high-tech projects, including in processing and manufacturing industries, development of transport infrastructure, agriculture, communications, and IT-technologies. These and many other projects will be discussed during the upcoming visits of Kazakh officials to the United States and American trade missions to Kazakhstan.