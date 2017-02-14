Kazakh FM takes Abibullayev's case very seriously - Abdrakhmanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov was asked on Tuesday about the penalty that will be imposed on Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Poland Altai Abibullayev for violation of public service ethics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The public service ethics was violated. In general, the Foreign Affairs Ministry took that case very seriously... The ministry takes zero tolerance towards such violations. Presently, we are expecting the materials of the case from the superior authority," Minister Abdrakhmanov said talking to the journalists on the sidelines of the Government's session on Tuesday.



Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Poland Altai Abibullayev is likely to face a disciplinary penalty for violating public service ethics. Abibullayev was appointed as the Ambassador to Poland on May 11, 2016. Prior to that, he was the Ambassador-at-large and official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.