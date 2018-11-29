EN
    14:26, 29 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh FM thanks outgoing UN Special Envoy for Syria

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minster of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has extended his gratitude to now former UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura during the 11th International Meeting on Syria in Astana, Kazinform reports. 

    On Day 2 of the 11th round of the Astana talks Minister Abdrakhmanov praised Mistura's contribution to the historical process of security and stability in Syria.

    The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry went on by wishing Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen who will take over as the new UN Envoy for Syria success in his mission. Abdrakhmanov called all parties to the conflict to support the Norwegian diplomat.

    Earlier it was reported that on the first day of the International Meeting on Syria Minister Abdrakhmanov held meetings with head of the Syrian government delegation, Permanent Representative of Syria to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari, and the Syrian armed opposition led by Ahmad Toma.

