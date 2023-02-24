Kazakh FM Tileuberdi meets officials of UN bodies and diplomatic corps in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Almaty city mayor Yerbolat Dossayev held a meeting with the heads of the UN bodies and the diplomatic corps, accredited in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry.

During a visit to the International Organizations Office in Almaty, a ceremony of giving the building the UN Plaza name took place. The building was officially inaugurated in May 2019 with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It currently hosts 18 bodies with a staff of over 120 people.

At the meeting with the UN officials, Tileuberdi congratulated those present on the UN's 30th-anniversary presence in Kazakhstan, noting a high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and the organization during this entire period. Special attention was placed on Kazakhstan's initiative to set up the UN Regional Center for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

«Firm conviction and commitment to multilateralism, predictable and constructive foreign policy are a priority for Kazakhstan. The Center's activity will serve as an effective instrument in realizing the system of the UN's regional development,» said the head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh minister informed the meeting's participants about the realization of political reforms in the country initiated by President Tokayev.

For their part, the officials of the UN and diplomatic corps in Almaty commended the efforts of the country's leadership aimed at building New and Just Kazakhstan as well as expressed gratitude to the Kazakh government and the city's administration for the support in providing comfortable conditions for their work in Almaty.