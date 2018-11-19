Kazakh FM to meet with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov will pay a working visit to Brussels on November 23. Minister Abdrakhmanov is set to partake in the 14th European Union-Central Asia ministerial meeting, Kazinform reports.

"The meeting's agenda will focus on the problems of regional economic integration, attraction of investment, environmental protection and climate change, counteraction to violent extremism and drug trafficking," Aibek Smadiyarov told a weekly briefing.



It was noted that during his visit Minister Abdrakhmanov is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings, including with Frederica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.