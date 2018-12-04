EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:28, 04 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh FM to partake in 25th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov will participate in the 25th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) that will be held on 6 and 7 December in Milan, Italy, Spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The foreign ministers of the 57 member states of the OSCE are expected to take part in the meeting. The Kazakhstan delegation will be led by Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

    "Kazakhstan and OSCE cooperate in all three dimensions of the Organization's activities: political and military, economic and environmental, and human capital one. The overarching priority is to enforce the spirit and letter of the Astana Declaration ‘Towards a Security Community' adopted at the OSCE Summit that took place in Astana on 1 and 2 December 2010.

    In addition to a keynote speech at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Milan, Kazakhstan intends to arrange a side event on connectivity issues. Besides, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan will hold bilateral meetings with the heads of the OSCE institutions and his counterparts of the Organization's member states," the spokesperson said.

     

    Tags:
    OSCE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!