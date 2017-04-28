Kazakh FM to partake in UNSC ministerial meeting for North Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov will participate in the UNSC ministerial meeting on DPRK, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov will participate in the debates of the UNSC regarding the DPRK. Presently he is in New York,” Chief of the Foreign Office’s press service Anuar Zhainakov says.

Earlier, TASS reported that seven foreign ministers including U.S. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson and Chinese FM Wang Yi were expected join the event today.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres will make a report which, as the UN press service says, ‘is called to lower the tensions in the Korean Peninsula.’

“The main goal is to ensure denuclearization. Throughout the recent years we have been calling for the revival of the six-party talks, but now we need to lower tensions in the peninsula, ” Deputy Spokesperon for the UN Sec Gen Farhan Haq noted.

He confirmed that this appeal will be addressed to all the countries and emphasized that the DPRK ‘must comply with the resolutions’ prohibiting the country to develop nuclear weapons and its delivery system.’