Kazakh FM to take part in Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi will take part in the 17th session of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council on January 20-21, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event will focus on Kazakhstan-EU cooperation and exchange of opinions on the most topical issues of international agenda. Minister Tileuberdi is expected to hold negotiations with representatives of the European Commission, European Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium.

Additionally, the Kazakhstan-Slovakia Business Roundtable is slated to be held on January 21 in Bratislava at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event will bring together Kazakhstani and Slovak government officials and businessmen.

The sides will discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation at the roundtable held on the sidelines of the 8th session of the Kazakh-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic and scientific and technical cooperation.

Reps of over 20 Slovak companies working in the sphere of energy, security and defense industry, engineering and food industry, information and communication technology are set to attend the business forum.