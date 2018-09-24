Kazakh FM to unveil Counter-Terrorism Code at UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov will represent the Counter-Terrorism Code at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform reports.

"A presentation of the Code themed Achievements of the Terrorism-Free World will become the highlight for Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the UNGA. We would like to present the Code on September 28," head of the Kazakh MFA's press service Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.



The document was developed at the initiative of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. The main goal of the code is to build a large international coalition of partner states for counterterrorism and achieve the terrorism-free world by 2045.



Besides, the Kazakh delegation will also take part in various many-sided meetings. The Minister is expected to hold talks with UN officials, foreign ministers and reps of the U.S. and international business.