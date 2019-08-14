EN
    18:18, 14 August 2019

    Kazakh FM to visit Germany

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov will pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany,» Aibek Smadiyarov, an official spokesman of the Kazakh MFA, said.

    The Kazakh FM is expected to have talks with his counterpart Heiko Maas, and high-ranking officials of Germany.

    The sides are expected to debate political and economic cooperation issues. One of the key events of the forthcoming visit is a roundtable with participation of the heads of the German companies which will also focus on the investment climate of Kazakhstan.

