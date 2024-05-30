Kazakh FM took part in 3rd Ministerial Conference 'Central Asia+Italy'

A Kazakhstani delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the 3rd Ministerial Conference ‘Central Asia + Italy,’ Kazinform News Agency cites press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the event, the parties discussed topical issues of the regional agenda, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, transportation, logistics and green energy.

In his speech, Minister Murat Nurtleu noted that today Central Asia is a dynamically developing region with its own vision of geopolitical realities and broad trade and economic opportunities.

Consultative meetings of the heads of the Central Asian states, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the Nuclear–Weapon–Free Zone are a vivid demonstration of Central Asia’s unambiguous desire to develop effective and mutually beneficial cooperation and confront common challenges, emphasized the Kazakh foreign minister.

As Nurtleu noted, the meeting in Rome was very timely and provided an opportunity to discuss practical steps and identify new areas of cooperation between Italy and the countries of the Central Asian region.

In his turn, Antonio Tajani, Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, called for active interaction in such important areas as transport interconnectivity, energy, climate change and education.

The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala, also made presentations during the conference.

In addition, the 3rd Ministerial Conference “Central Asia + Italy” included thematic sessions on water and energy cooperation, global connectivity and higher education, which were attended by representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and the higher education institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.