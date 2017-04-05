Kazakh FM, Turkic Council's Sec Gen met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States Ramil Hasanov, Kazinform learnt from the MFA's press office.

Ambassador Hasanov informed K.Abdrakhmanov about the programme of his visit and the meetings with high officials of Kazakhstan. R. Hasanov noted the importance of participation of his delegation in the 5th meeting of the CCTSS Business Council and the 1st roundtable meeting of the CCTSS businessmen held this week in Kazakhstan. The businessmen of the Turkic-speaking states discussed the relevant issues of cooperation and implementation of joint projects.





At the meetings in Astana, the delegation of the Turkic Council and their Kazakh partners discussed a wide range of issues regarding the interaction of the countries within the CCTSS, the implementation of the decisions adopted at a high level on strengthening of cooperation between member states in various spheres. The CCTSS Secretary General informed Kazakhstani officials on the results of the organization's activity in 2016 and shared the plans for the current year, including the participation in the events during the EXPO 2017 in Astana.

In turn, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan pointed out the importance of further enhancement of the CCTSS potential as an effective regional structure which helps promote development of multilateral ties among the Turkic-speaking states.





In this regard, the sides welcomed the positive tendencies observed in the recent time in interstate relations in the region and noted the prospects of further expansion of cooperation of the Turkic Council with the new partners.

CCTSS was established in 2009. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan are its member countries today.

The organization is called to develop cooperation among its member countries and promote unification of Turkic nations.

The CCTSS Secretariat monitors the fulfillment of the decisions of the CCTS S summits, preparation and holding meetings at the top, high and expert levels etc.



