Kazakh FM, UN Undersecretary talk over fight against drug trafficking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, has met with Yury Fedotov, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) today, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports.

A representative delegation of the United Nations arrived in Astana to attend the 10th Review Meeting of the Parties of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sub-regional Drug Control Cooperation in Central Asia.



According to the attendees, the upcoming meeting will enhance the anti-drug cooperation in the region. A stronger cooperation is also required due to the fact that the drug threat from Afghanistan is growing.

The sides highlighted the particular importance of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre (CARICC) in combating the drug threat.



"CARICC makes an important contribution to the strengthening of control over the production, consumption and illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors in Central Asia. For 10 years of its existence, CARICC has achieved great results and is currently the only effective information and coordination agency in the region that fights drug trafficking," the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.

Besides, Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Director of CARICC Grigoriy Pustovitov discussed the issues of regional cooperation at the meeting.



The Head of the Center that is based in Almaty thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for supporting and promoting the development of CARICC. The sides discussed the issues on improving the legal framework of the regional cooperation, further institutionalizing the Center, as well as strengthening the cooperation with UNODC, donor countries, and counter-narcotics agencies in other regions of the world.

