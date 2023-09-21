Kazakh FM, UNAOC High Representative discuss interfaith cooperation issues in NY

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu has met with Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Kazinform reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Murat Nurtleu thanked Miguel Ángel Moratinos for the participation in the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders and his personal contribution to strengthening the inter-civilizational dialogue.

He noted that the mission of the Alliance of Civilizations to build bridges among various religions and cultures coincides with the goals and objectives of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos pointed out the uniqueness of the Congress which enables to promote inter-religious and inter-faith dialogue. He highlighted the importance of adoption of the final Declaration of the VII Congress.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed on organization of a joint event at the UN Headquarters for the promotion of ideas outlined in the VII Congress Declaration.

The Alliance of Civilizations was established in 2005 at the initiative of the former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, as well as governments of Spain and Türkiye. The goal of the Alliance of Civilizations is to foster cooperation among the countries, organizations, civil community and private sector to improve the intercultural dialogue between various religions and communities. The Group of Friends of the Alliance currently includes 160 member countries.