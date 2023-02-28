Kazakh FM urges C5+1 Ministerial Meeting countries to partake in Astana Int’l Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The C5+1 Ministerial Meeting countries are welcome to partake in the Astana International Forum to take place on June 8-9, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The work on new alternative trade routes is important for restoring disrupted supply chains. In this regard, I’d like to invite delegations from the C5+1 (Ministerial Meeting) to take part in the Astana International Forum scheduled for June 8-9,» said Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi while opening the meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asia and the US in C5+1 format.

The minister went on to stress the key role such meetings play.

Such meetings with the Central Asian leaders present lead to a more active economic interaction and create a favorable environment for greater relations between the fraternal nations, said Tileuberdi.

«As a result, as we see, intra-regional trade in Central Asia grew 25% totaling almost 8 billion US dollars in 2022,» said the Kazakh minister.

The forum is to serve as a platform for dialogue to find solutions for challenges as climate change, food shortages, and energy security.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan-US trade turnover exceeded 3 billion US dollars.

Notably, the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries is taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana.